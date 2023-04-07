A man who distributed methamphetamine to a woman, which resulted in her death, was sentenced today to serve 14 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Eric A. Young, age 43, from St. Ansgar, Iowa, was convicted of distribution of methamphetamine.
At the plea hearing, Young admitted that he provided methamphetamine to a woman from Nashua, Iowa, on the night of her death. Young admitted to selling the methamphetamine to the woman in exchange for $90. He further admitted that he was present when the woman became unresponsive after taking the methamphetamine. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. During the sentencing hearing, the judge indicated that the woman died as a result of a methamphetamine overdose.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Young was sentenced to serve 168 months’ imprisonment and must serve a three‑year term of supervised release following his term of incarceration. There is no parole in the federal system. Young remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he is transported to federal prison.
This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.