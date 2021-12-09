A Cedar Rapids convicted felon who shot a firearm at a vehicle was sentenced Nov. 30 to nearly five years in federal prison.
Nicholas Campbell-Scott, 24, received the prison sentence after a May 13 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that, in December 2020, Campbell-Scott fired several shots at a vehicle. While there were people nearby, no one was injured but the vehicle was damaged. Officers found Campbell- Scott a few blocks away from the shooting. He was travelling as a passenger in a vehicle. Officers found the gun used in the shooting underneath of his seat.
Campbell-Scott has at least four prior felony convictions, some of which involved violence.
Campbell-Scott was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Campbell-Scott was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Corkery. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) through a cooperative effort of the Waterloo Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.