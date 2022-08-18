A prohibited person who possessed firearms and ammunition was sentenced today to 33 months in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa/

Douglas Hurt, age 42, of Anamosa, Iowa, received the sentence after a February 3, 2022, jury verdict finding him guilty of possessing two firearms and ammunition after having been convicted of one felony and three misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. The evidence at trial showed that, in June 2020, in the cabin where he lived, Hurt possessed a Chinese Type 56 7.62 x 39 mm caliber rifle, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12-gauge shotgun, and ammunition.