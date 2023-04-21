A man who distributed heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque, Iowa, was sentenced on April 18, 2023, to more than 15 years in prison in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Deandre P. Davis, 33, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and distribution of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of Hilltop Park in Dubuque, Iowa.
At his plea hearing, Davis admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. In the fall of 2020, Davis coordinated with Nicole Jarvis and personally distributed heroin and fentanyl throughout the city of Dubuque.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Davis was sentenced to serve 188 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 12-year term of supervised release following his term of incarceration. There is no parole in the federal system. Davis remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.
This case was investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason D. Norwood.