A man who escaped from a Cedar Rapids halfway house while serving a sentence for unlawful firearms possession was sentenced on August 18, 2022, to more than an additional year in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. ATtorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Ricky Joe Vaughn, 43, from Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a March 8, 2022 guilty plea to one count of escape from custody.