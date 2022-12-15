A Sioux City, Iowa man who fired upon a home – with adults and children inside – was sentenced on December 9, 2022, to six years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa. .

Alvaro Vite, 26, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 4, 2022, guilty plea to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. At the time, Vite possessed the firearms and ammunition he was an unlawful user of cocaine.