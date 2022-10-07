A man who fled from police while in possession of a stolen and loaded gun and then, three weeks later, shot a different gun at the house of someone with whom he was angry, was sentenced today to more than eight years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., 22, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a May 2, 2022 guilty plea to carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Clay has a prior felony conviction for possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver it.