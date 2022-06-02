A man who sexually abused a sleeping woman was convicted by a jury today after a two-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
Robin Roberts, age 67, from the Meskwaki Settlement was convicted of sexual abuse. The verdict was returned this afternoon following about ninety minutes of jury deliberations.
The evidence at trial showed that on July 8, 2021, the victim went to Roberts’ residence and spent the night. The next day, the victim woke up to Roberts’ performing oral sex on her. The victim never consented to the sex and Roberts began the sex act while she was sleeping and not capable of consent.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Roberts remains in custody of the United States Marshal and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Roberts faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lisa C. Williams and Liz Dupuich and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Meskwaki Nation Police Department.