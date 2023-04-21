Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 47F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.