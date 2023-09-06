On Aug. 31, 2023 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randall Less, 56, of Manchester, for theft in the first-degree and forgery, according to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began in 2022 when the owners of a rural Sumner residence reported issues with Less not paying subcontractors and material suppliers after he had been paid for nearly all of the contracted amount. Less was the general contractor on their residential build. During the investigation, it was discovered Less was managing a residential build in southeast Waverly where the owners were experiencing the same issues.
It is alleged that Less received payment for nearly all of the build costs on the Waverly construction. Over 12 subcontractors did not receive payment or only partial payment from him. There is over $150,000 that was paid to Less that is unaccounted for.
There were also bank documents, related to the construction project, that Less provided to Fidelity Bank and Trust that were altered to reflect inaccurate dollar amounts.
No charges are expected in relation to the Sumner residence.
Less was released on a $15,000 dollar bond. Theft first is a Class C felony and carries up to a maximum 10-year prison sentence. The forgery is an aggravated misdemeanor.