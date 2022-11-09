A manufacturing night for parents and students will be held at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School commons on Monday, Nov. 14.

The doors will open at 4:45 p.m. At 5 p.m. there will be a meet and greet in the commons with pizza provided by Winnebago Industries. At 6 p.m., the buses will be loaded, with the hour-long tour beginning at 6:15 p.m. The buses will be loaded to come back to the school at 7:15 p.m. and will return at 7:30 p.m.