It is with the generosity of many individuals, businesses and community groups from throughout Butler County that made the recent, July 8th ACS Relay For Life an outstanding success. The Relay committee thanks to all who helped in any way as it truly was a coming-together to make things happen.
The Butler County Fair Board starts the list of in-kind contributors but we can add the local newspapers, radio station, City of Allison, Clarksville Amvets, and more to this list. An attempt will be made to show appreciation to all of the teams, in-kind contributors and sponsors for the event, however, if anyone is missed, it surely is not intentional. Everything was appreciated.
Twenty teams from throughout the county participated in the 2022 Relay and they are: Barnett Bunch, Community Angels, Clarksville Indian Softball, Cutting Out Cancer, Fran’s Fans, Giterdones, Immanuel’s Answer For a Cure, Korte Family, North Butler Volleyball for a Cure, Prisms of Promise, St. John Joins the Fight, Soul Survivors, Swypigs, The Three Warriors, Team Eiklenborg, Team Knock-Out, Team Miller, Team Toadily, Walkers of Faith, Washington Beacons and Wipe Out Cancer. Team Recruitment Chairperson, Jamie Thompson was very pleased with the number of teams for the relay and the resulting amount of effort put forward by them.
Team sponsors are: Allison Music Boosters, ARC Aplington, Barnett Bunch, Butler County REC, Cash & Carry, Clarksville Community United Methodist Church, Clarksville Indian Softball, Clarksville St. John Lutheran Church, Dennis Muller, Elite Wealth Partners, Faith Lutheran Church, Fern Feed & Grain, Hair Shoppe, HyVee, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Ink & Arrow, Iowa Sweet, Jayne Quario Family, J&C Grocery, Jen’s Needleworks, Johnson Farms, K&M Enterprise, Korte Family, Lodge Construction, Mohn Repair, Main Street Tax & Accounting, Midwest One, North Butler Volleyball Team, Pam Dohrn, Peppercorn Pantry, Prisms 0f Promise, Rev. Jamie Lynn LLC, R.J. Bohlen Trucking, Robert Dean Trucking, Schuck Realty, Shear Boutique, Shell Rock United Methodist Church, Shining M Quarter Horses, Small Town Home Care, Spool Designs, St. John’s Lutheran Church — Vilmer, Stinkey’s, T&L Pizza, Tin Cactus Saddlery, Tyson’s Prepared Meats, Voss Studio, Washington Reformed Church.
Thank You to our 2022 Relay Sponsors: AgVantage FS-Aplington, Allison Music Boosters, Allison Variety Hardware, ARC Aplington, Barnett Bunch, BFT, Bob’s Barber Shop, Bob’s Feed & Seed, Brother’s Market, Butler County Abstract Company, Butler Bremer Communications, Butler County REC, Car Country Auto Group, Campbell Mellema Insurance, Cash & Carry, Clarksville Community United Methodist Church, Clarksville Community Nursing Home, Clarksville Indian Softball, Clarksville Lumber, Clarksville St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cole Excavating, LLC, Cooper Motors, CSS/City Sanitary Service of Parkersburg, CUBC Shell Rock, Dave’s, Dead Level Heating & Cooling, Dennis Muller, Doc’s Restaurant & Lounge, Dralle’s Department Store, Dumont Harken Lumber, Dumont Implement, Dumont Telephone Company, Elite Wealth Partners, Eugene & Deanna Underwood, Faith Lutheran Church, Farm Bureau Financial Services -Tim Vannordstrand, Farmers Co-op, Fechts Repair, Fern Feed & Seed, Greene Insurance Services, Inc., Hair Shoppe, Harken Lumber, Harrison Thomburgh Insurance, Heartland Windows, HyVee, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Ink & Arrow, Integrity Site Maintenance, Iowa Sweet, J&C Grocery, J&M Willowtree, Jayne Quario Family, Jen’s Needle Works, Johnson’s Farms, KJ Designs, K&M Enterprise, Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes, Inc., Korte Family, Landers Hardware Hank, Landers-Ulfers Insurance Agency, Lawler & Swanson P.L.C., Legacy Machine, Inc., Lincoln Savings Bank, Lodge Construction, Lursen Farms & Lursen Trucking LLC, M&J Ultimate Hair Care, M-G Floor Decor, Main Street Tax & Accounting, Majewski Tire & Exhaust, Matt’s Grill & Bar, McRoberts Red Power Inc., MercyOne, Meyer Pharmacy, MidwestOne, Mohn Repair.
Nelson & Toenjes Attorneys, North Butler Volleyball Team, Opportunity Therapy LLC, Orly’s Meat Market, Pam Dohrn, Peace Lutheran Fellowship, Peppercorn Pantry, Pete & Shorty’s, Pioneer Seeds, Pit Stop Auto Service & Detailing, Prairie Rose Fabrics, Premier AgSource LLC, Premier Furniture & Equipment, Prisms of Promise, Redman Funeral Home, Rev Jamie Lynn LLC, R.J. Bohlen Trucking, Riverview Cafe, Robert Dean Trucking, Roling Ford LLC, Schmadeke Feed Mill, Schroeder Concrete, Schuck Realty, Security Mutual Insurance Association, Shear Boutique, Shell Rock United Methodist Church, Shining M Quarter Horses, Siech’s Parkersburg Pharmacy, Sinclair Elevator, Small Town Home Care, Sneed Insurance Agency, South Main Auto — David Johnson,
Spool Designs, St. James Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church — Vilmer, Stinkey’s , Stirling Lawn Care, Swart Tire Service, T&L Pizza, Tin Cactus Saddlery, Toadily For You Gifts, Truax Insurance, Tyson’s Prepared Meats, Ulrichs-Cole Insurance/A&B Diversified, United Methodist Church — Parkersburg, Vicker’s Law Office, Voss Studio, VT Industries Creative Composites, Washington Reformed Church, West Forty Enterprises, LLC, Wink’s Hideaway Restaurant, Wunsch Construction, Zinpro Performance Minerals.
Thank You to our 2022 ACS Relay For Life Butler County Committee who worked tirelessly for the past year to plan, organize and carry out this wonderful family event. They are: Denise Conrad — ACS Specialist; Lucille Leerhoff – Event Chair/Publicity, Karla Voss, Kelly Zurcher – Accounting, Molly Kahler — Activities; Brenda Wiegmann, Paulene Meyer/Lois Roose, Margaret Smith/Vicki Majewski/ Linda Haines/Karen Anderson Webber, Dana Anderson — Sponsorship; Jennifer Seehusen – Silent Auction Chair; Jamie Thompson – Team Ambassador; Randy Bohlen — Logistics; Lois Roose, Mission Moment; Margaret Harris – Luminaria Chair, Jane Kliebenstein, Vicki Majewski – Luminaria Assistants; Paulene Meyer – Survivorship; Diane Johnson, Fran’s Fans – Food/Concession Stand; Committee Assist — Margaret Smith.
Luminary Chair, Margaret Harris reported there were 781 luminaries lit around the track during the “Remember” part of the event.
The 2022 ACS Butler County Relay for Life was truly successful in many ways and while the final totals which are still being established; we are right at $65,000+ at this printing, funds raised to fight cancer! Butler County residents can be proud that they continue to generously support this cause that affects so many that we all know.
Cancer knows no deadline or sleeps so if you were unable to get to the Relay, you still have the opportunity to give. Donations can be dropped off with Karla Voss at the Butler County Courthouse or taken to Kelly Zurcher at Lincoln Savings Bank in Allison.
Start thinking of how you might become involved in Relay next year as monthly meetings will begin in January. Watch the Relay website for dates and times of the next meeting. Organize a team, become a sponsor, purchase a luminary, help out in any way 2023.