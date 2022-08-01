relay for life

Part of the Butler County Relay for Life program on July 8th was to recognize those who continue to be there to help make the Relay a success. These individuals were honored for their volunteer service with ACS at the 2022 Relay. Pictured are Ron Henning, Brenda Wiegmann and Jennifer Seehusen. Russell Henning is not pictured. It takes a lot of effort and commitment to pull off the successful Relays that occur in Butler County year after year. This is truly making a difference!

It is with the generosity of many individuals, businesses and community groups from throughout Butler County that made the recent, July 8th ACS Relay For Life an outstanding success. The Relay committee thanks to all who helped in any way as it truly was a coming-together to make things happen.

The Butler County Fair Board starts the list of in-kind contributors but we can add the local newspapers, radio station, City of Allison, Clarksville Amvets, and more to this list. An attempt will be made to show appreciation to all of the teams, in-kind contributors and sponsors for the event, however, if anyone is missed, it surely is not intentional. Everything was appreciated.