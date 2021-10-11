Marc Duane Krull, 51, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away following a motorcycle accident Wednesday evening, Oct. 6, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and officiated by Sheila Dwine. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military rites provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to Marc’s family for later designation. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.