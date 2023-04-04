Myrna J Schumacher EST and Daryl R EX to Daryle R Shumacher, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER PARK VIEW PLACE 5TH ADDITION Lot: 15, $ $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Sean Erik Stowe to Debra Lee Kleinschmidt, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION Lot: 19 Block: 2, $17.00, $463.20, $290,000.00.
Phillip J Nelson and Eloise A Nelson to Phillip J Nelson REVTR, Eloise A Nelson REVTR, Phillip J Nelson TR and Eloise A Nelson TR, other-deed, WAVERLY WOODLAND ESTATES CONDOS Block: Apt 8 Unit: 3, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Cody Miester and Hayley Meister to Cody Miester and Hayley Meister, quit claim deed, SE 26-93-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Community Digital Properties LLC to Community Digital Wireless LLC, other-deed, SUMNER SW SW 24-93-11 Parcel: WW, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Philip H Wenthe TR and Philip H Wenthe REVTR to Jenny M Haupt, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER CARPENTER’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 34, NW1/2 SUMNER CARPENTER’S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 34 and SUMNER SUMNER RAILROAD ADDITION Lot: 2 OF 14 SE SE 24-93-11 Parcel: AL, $22.00, $135.20, $85,000.00.
Paramount Investments to Lance Golly and Renae Golly, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANTS, W. ADD Lot: 4 Block: 12 and WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S, W. ADD Loi: 5 Block: 12, $22.00, $359.20, $225,000.00.
Gregory A Gitch and Tammie R Gitch to Clyton Nieman and MEliss aNieman, quit claim deed, DENVER SCHUMACHER 3RD ADDITION PHASE II Lot: 56, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Judy K Bailey to Judy K Bailey REVTR, quit claim deed, WAVERLY PARK MEADOW CONDOS Unit: 2528, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Diane E Johnson EST, Bruce Johnson COEX and Jessica Jacobs Coex to Kendall N Niedert, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 13 SE 4-92-12, $22.00, $60.00, $38,000.00.
Federal National MTG Assn and Fannie Mae to Andrew Squires, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 27-91-11, $17.00, $0.00, $205,000.00.
Elizabeth A Bixby and Elizabeth Anne Bixby to Sean E Stowe, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 7, $17.00, $544.00, $340,500.00.
Paul M Anhalt and Andrea R Anhalt to Max Stuck, Courtney Tripp Struck and Courtney Tripp Struck, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 3RD ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 4, $12.00, $340.00, $213,000.00.
Arlen W Koelling and Jeanette A Koelling to Jeanette A Koelling REVTR, quit claim deed, SW 6-91-12, NW 1-91-13, SE & NE 8-91-12, SE 16-93-11 and NE 1-91-13, $42.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Arlen W Koelling and Jeanette A Koelling to Jeanette A Koelling REVTR, quit claim deed, SW6-91-12, NW1-91-13, SE & NE 8-91-12, NE 8-91-12, SE 16-93-11 and NE 1-91-13, $42.00, $0.00, $0.00.
David J Schildroth and Mary L Schildroth to David J Schildroth REVTR, Mary L Schildroth REVTR, David J Schildroth TR and Mary L Schildroth TR, warranty/court officer deed, S50FT WAVERLY Lot: 3 Block: 8, N1/2 WAVERLY HESS, JACOB ADDITION Lot: 7 and N1/2 WAVERLY HESS, JACOB ADDITION Lot: 8, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
City of Tripoli to Faith & Family Care, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 5 Block: 6 SW SW 3-92-12 Parcel: M, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Tony L Schimmels and Trudi L Schimmels to Brian DeVries, other-deed, FRACTIONAL QUARTER SW 30-91-12, FRACTIONAL QUARTER NW 30-91-12 and EX PARCEL B, $17.00, $2,054.40, $1,284,485.00.
Dennis J Kruckenberg and Linda K Kruckenberg to Dennis J Kruckenberg REVTR, Linda K Kruckenberg REVTR, Dennis J Kruckenberg COTR and Linda K Kruckenberg COTR, quit claim deed, SW SE 24-91-14 and NW NE 25-91-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Alain G Djoumessi and Angela L Djoumessi to AD Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 WAVERLY CRETZMEYER’S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 22, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Carl S Tunwall and Sandra K Tunwall to Neal J Finder and Molly M FInder, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER ROWE’S ADDITION Lot: 10, $12.00, $191.20, $120,000.00.
Mervin H Meyer TRUST and David A Meyer TR to M&M Meyer Family Farm LLC, warranty/court officer deed, NW31-93-11, NE 31-93-11, SE 31-93-11 and SW31-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Marjorie A Meyer EST, David A Meyer EX and Jacquelyn K Ridge EX to M&M Family Farm LLC, warranty/court officer deed, NW31-93-11, NE 31-93-11, SE 31-93-11 and SW31-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Tanner Wendell Bantz and Erin Mae Bantz to Daryl R Higgins and Alice N Higgins, warranty/court officer deed, SW 2-91-11, $17.00, $463.20, $290,000.00.
Timothy J Bloem to Christine D Bloem, quit claim deed, N1/2 W1/2 WAVERLY CRETZMEYER’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 23, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Matthew A Jansen and Kari L Jansen to Benjamin Collins and Anna Lee Collins, warranty/court officer deed, SW 18-92-14, $17.00, $615.20, $385,000.00.
Kanes Rental Properties LLC to Kanes Rental Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER BEHRENS & STAHLHUT’S ADDITION Lot: 12 Block: 1 and SUMNER BEHRENS & STAHLHUT’S ADDITION Lot: 13 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Constance R Brandt CONSHP, Constance R Brandt GDNSHP, Dale Paul Brandt CONSERV and Dale Paul Brandt Guardian to Wells Fargo Bank NA, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 2ND ADDITION Lot: 14, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Leon C Kirchhoff, Diane Otis COTR and Linda Thomas COTR to Tanner Klein and Bailey Klein, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 NE SW NE 29-93-12 and SW SE NE 29-93-12, $22.00, $116.00, $72,900.00.