The Bremer County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), National Weather Service (NWS), and Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 27-31.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of being aware of, and prepared for, severe weather through a different focus each day:
· Monday – Severe thunderstorms
· Tuesday – Weather warnings
· Wednesday – Tornadoes
· Thursday – Family preparedness
· Friday – Flash floods
The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Wed., March 29, beginning at 10 a.m. In the event of severe weather, the drill will be postponed to March 30 at 10 a.m.
Additional information about the tornado drill can be found on local NWS websites.
For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit www.ready.iowa.gov.
Follow Bremer County Emergency Management, HSEMD, IEMA, and NWS on social media using the hashtag #IAwx and #ReadyIowa.