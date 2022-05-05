The Waverly Newspapers announce last months bingo winners along with their winnings. Marilyn Koelling of Waverly won $25; Carl Ekman of Waverly won $25; Jeanette Pagel of Plainfield won $25; Bernice Holthaus of Waverly won $25; Helen Dutcher of Dunkerton won $50; Karen Komala of Waverly won $50. Congratulations to all of our winner.
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
55°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 78%
- Cloud Coverage: 95%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:58:56 AM
- Sunset: 08:15:11 PM
Today
Cloudy with showers. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Shell Rock Adult Prom—Fireworks fundraiser gives new meaning to ‘senior prom’
-
Mindfulness Corner creates serenity space at W-SR Middle School
-
Newy's Moto now open on East Bremer Ave.
-
Deputy Schmidt joins Bremer Co. Sheriff's Office
-
One hospitalized after incident at Zinpro construction site in Shell Rock, company investigates