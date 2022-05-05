The Waverly Newspapers announce last months bingo winners along with their winnings. Marilyn Koelling of Waverly won $25; Carl Ekman of Waverly won $25; Jeanette Pagel of Plainfield won $25; Bernice Holthaus of Waverly won $25; Helen Dutcher of Dunkerton won $50; Karen Komala of Waverly won $50. Congratulations to all of our winner.