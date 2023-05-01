March seems to fly by due to spring break and the warmer temps after our cold Iowa winters! The sixth grade band shifted gears in preparation for our solo festival held at the MS while our fifth grade band prepared for the upcoming beginner recruiting concert. More students continued to shine, showing excellent leadership skills, hard work, and determination. Congrats to these fifth and sixth grade band students for receiving March’s musicians of the month award!
Fifth grade musicians of the month include (L-R): Hart Kutzner (trumpet), Liam Keith (trumpet), Charlotte Gulick (flute), Riley Monroe (clarinet), Brogan Hoffman (trombone), and Lucas Whitinger (trombone, not pictured).
Sixth grade musicians of the month include(L-R): Cullen McKenzie (trombone), Francelia Storlie (flute), Ayla Demuth (clarinet), Bode McIlravy (trumpet), Josie Nosbisch (french horn), and Kate Seegers (alto sax, not pictured).
Tune in next month for April’s musicians of the month!