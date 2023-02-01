Marcia Jo Klinefelter, age 69, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Private family burial of her ashes in Riverside Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Dollars for Scholars at https://scholarshipamerica.org/donate/and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.