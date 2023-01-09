Marcia Jo Klinefelter, age 69, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Marcia was born on October 11, 1953, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Field) Sundet. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972. Marcia then attended Wartburg College in Waverly graduating with her BA in Education and later obtained her master’s in education from UNI. On September 10, 1977, Marcia was united in marriage to Michael Klinefelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. Marcia taught for thirty-four years at Dunkerton teaching grades 7-12 Reading, Drama and English and then at University of Northern Iowa for six years teaching literacy education classes.