Marcia Jo Klinefelter, age 69, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Marcia was born on October 11, 1953, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Field) Sundet. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972. Marcia then attended Wartburg College in Waverly graduating with her BA in Education and later obtained her master’s in education from UNI. On September 10, 1977, Marcia was united in marriage to Michael Klinefelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. Marcia taught for thirty-four years at Dunkerton teaching grades 7-12 Reading, Drama and English and then at University of Northern Iowa for six years teaching literacy education classes.
Marcia was a very active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. She enjoyed participating in the Shell Rock Swing Show, Book Clubs, and Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Marcia’s memory is honored by: her husband, Mike “Klinc” Klinefelter of Shell Rock; son, Blair (Beau) Klinefelter of Kingwood, Texas; daughter, Shelley (Todd) Cooper of Kingwood, Texas; four grandchildren, Bane Klinefelter, Ava Klinefelter, Mandalyn Cooper and Gage Cooper; sister, Barbie (John) Bush of Des Moines, Iowa; three brothers, Erik (Danna) Sundet of Streetsboro, Ohio, Mark Sundet of Springfield, Missouri, and John Sundet of Clarksville, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Beverly Sundet.
A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Redeemer
Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Private family burial of her ashes in Riverside Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Dollars for Scholars at https://scholarshipamerica.org/donate/. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.