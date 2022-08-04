Margaret Marie Lieb, 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on August 1, 2022, at the Whispering Willow Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Iowa.

Marge was born on January 6, 1942, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Mary Helen (Hudson) Yeoman. She graduated from Algona high School in 1960 and then attended California Lutheran College for a short time before returning to Iowa. After returning she attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was united in marriage to Gene Lieb on August 13,1967, in Algona, Iowa.