Margaret Marie Lieb, 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on August 1, 2022, at the Whispering Willow Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Iowa.
Marge was born on January 6, 1942, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Mary Helen (Hudson) Yeoman. She graduated from Algona high School in 1960 and then attended California Lutheran College for a short time before returning to Iowa. After returning she attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was united in marriage to Gene Lieb on August 13,1967, in Algona, Iowa.
Upon graduation, Marge started teaching Spanish at Gladbrook High School. She later taught in Nashua and retired from the Denver Schools in 2005. During her years of teaching, she also served as the cheerleading coach for both Waverly-Shell Rock High School and Denver High School. After her retirement she subbed in the Waverly Shell Rock Schools and enjoyed working as an English as a Second Language teacher (ESL).
Marge was a member of the Iowa State Education Association and received the Governor’s Award for Community volunteering in 1988 for her work in bringing Spanish to the elementary students at St. Paul’s and the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools. She was an avid reader; enjoyed watching mysteries, doing crossword puzzles, cheering on her grandchildren in their sports activities and loved shopping. Her and Gene enjoyed their many trips to Disney with family.
Marge is survived by her husband, Gene Lieb of Waverly; a daughter, Sandra (Jason) Overmann of Waverly; three grandchildren, Madi Overmann, Lindsey Overmann and Keaton Overmann; two brothers-in-law, Duane Lieb and Francis (Kay) Lieb; and three sisters-in-law, Jane (James) Vehling, Mary Yeoman and Nancy Yeoman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard and David Yeoman; and a sister, Anne Yeoman, along with several uncles and aunts.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s YouTube page. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.319-352-1187