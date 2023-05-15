Marilyn Ann Lampe, 95, of Sumner, died Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment followed the service at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation preceded the service at the Church on Monday starting at 9:30 a.m.
Marilyn Ann, daughter of Leslie and Elda (Hoppenworth) Vogt was born on November 20, 1927, at the family’s home, rural Tripoli. She was baptized at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church (now known as Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli and confirmed on April 6, 1941, also at St .Peter’s. Marilyn began her education at Evergreen Country School, rural Tripoli and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1945. Following graduation, she continued her education at Cook Co. School of Nursing in Chicago and Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo, graduating with a degree in nursing in 1948. On July 31, 1949, she was united in marriage with Romain Lampe at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church. The couple lived rural Tripoli for a few years, prior to moving to Sumner. Marilyn had a long career in nursing, serving as director of nursing at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner for many years. She was a long time faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she was a member of the Quilting Group, volunteered at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, and measured blood pressure at the bank for many years. Marilyn enjoyed quilting, traveling, reading, was an avid journal keeper, and was a member of a local card club and played Schafkopf.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Rick (Julie) Lampe of Ogden, Gayle Lampe of Sumner, Anne Niebuhr of Cedar Falls, and Tom (Lisa) Lampe of Indianola; eight grandchildren, Nathan (Jessica Jensen) Lampe, Nicholas (Natalie) Lampe, Jenny Haupt, Justin (Jamie) Rathjen, Stacey (Kyle) Block, Jonathan Lampe, Stephanie (Wyatt Shelangoski) Lampe, and Jessica (Tom McCollugh) Lampe; nine great-grandchildren, Sophie and Gabbie Lampe, Pearson and Ryan Lampe, Tess Haupt, and Emma, Edwin, Ezekiel, and Miriam Rathjen, sister, Joan Matthias of Readlyn; and sister-in-law, Shirley Vogt of Denver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Romain in 2004; son, Steven in infancy; sister, Carol (Frank) Mirs; and brother, Larry Vogt.