Marilyn Lee, 83, of Waverly IA died on Friday July 14, 2023, at the Bartels Nursing Home.
Marilyn Judy Lee was born on August 7, 1939, the adopted daughter of George and Opal Salisbury, in Seattle, WA. She was raised in West Seattle and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1957. Marilyn was united in marriage to Leo V. Lee Jr. on September 7 1957, and was married 63 years until Leo died in 2021. Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom of four kids. In 1978 she went to work for Seattle First National Bank for a few years. In 1985 she went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and completed her degree in Bible Theology. In the 1990’s she worked in social services and completed her master’s degree in counseling from Liberty University.
Marilyn enjoyed playing games, reading books, and teaching in Bible study groups. Prior to moving into Bartels Nursing Home, she enjoyed visiting kids and grandkids. She made a profession of faith in Jesus at age 16 at SAMBICA Bible Camp on Lake Sammamish in Bellevue WA, and she was active in churches wherever she lived. Most recently, she was an active member of Grace Baptist in Waverly since 2006.
Survivors are daughter Debbie (Dan) Murrill of Cookeville, TN, son David (Tammy) Lee of Alsip, IL, son Jim (Laurie) Lee of Waverly, son Steve (Janet) Lee of Vadnais Heights, MN; 10 grandkids, Brian (Jennifer) Murrill, Kristin (Luke) Dumberth, Stephen (Suzanna) Murrill, Sarah (Simon) Kreuzer, Ryan, Michaela, Michael, Matthew, and Anna Lee; 6 great grandchildren, Destiny, Maya, Aya, Lila, Lucy, and Emma; and her twin sister Nancy Reynolds of Phoenix, AZ. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo V. Lee Jr, her parents, and her one brother Allen.
Memorial Service will be Saturday July 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in
Waverly. Memorials can be directed to Grace Baptist Church.