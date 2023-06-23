Marjorie “Marge” Ann Dietz, 88, of Clarksville and formerly from Waverly died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.
Marge Ann was born on July 8, 1934, the daughter of Edmund and Bertha (Littauer) Hirsch in rural Nashua, Iowa. She attended country school through 8th grade near New Hampton and then graduated from Nashua High School in 1952. On February 15, 1953, she was united in marriage to Donald Dietz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. Marge was a homemaker and worked at K & L Draperies in Waverly for 25 years.
Marge was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. She was an active member of the Amvets Auxiliary where she served as State Chaplain. Marge and Don enjoyed more than ten years wintering in Corpus Christi, Texas. She enjoyed volunteering at the Waverly Hospital, gardening, cooking and baking.
Survivors are her four sons, Steve (Julie) Dietz of Shell Rock, Iowa, Doug (Janet) Dietz of Clarksville, Iowa, Greg (Mary) Dietz of Clarksville, Iowa and Mike Dietz of Shell Rock, Iowa; three daughters, Sandy Dietz of Waverly, Iowa, Lisa Hess of Clarksville, Iowa and Susan (Dave) Suhr of Oran, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, siblings; Rosie (Bob) Bainbridge of Portland, Texas, Kathy Jordan of LaPorte City, Iowa, Roger (Linda) Hirsch of Waverly, Sharon Hemmen of Cedar Falls, Karen Frazier of Waverly, Donald Hirsch of Nashua and Cindi (Jim) Wilkins of Nashua. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald and a sister, Norma Kasemeier.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Dietz family for a later designation and online condolences for Marjorie Dietz may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the Dietz family with arrangements. 319-352-1187