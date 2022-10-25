Mark Allan McCue, 70, of Waverly, passed away on October 11, 2022, at his home.
Mark was born on January 3, 1952, in Waverly, IA, the son of Arthur and Jean (Wildey) McCue. Mark was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waverly, on March 2, 1952, and received his First Holy Communion on June 4, 1959. Mark attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, graduating in 1970. After school, Mark lived in Indiana, working for a number of years driving a semi-trailer truck. He returned to Waverly and raised health supplements on the family acreage until his retirement. Mark loved geography and traveled extensively as a young man. He was a talented artist and an avid reader and sports fan, with a particular love for the Green Bay Packers.