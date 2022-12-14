Bremer County’s Mark Lenius of Waverly was recently honored for serving two terms (eight years) as an elected member of the Bremer County Council member for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Since 1918, ISU Extension and Outreach has served Bremer County rural and urban residents to improve their knowledge and operations with science-based data and information. The four primary focus areas of ISU Extension today feature: Agriculture and Natural Resources; Youth and 4-H Development; Human Sciences; plus, Community and Economic Development. Their county office is in Tripoli, in the center of the county.