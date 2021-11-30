The 4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In will be held from 7-9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Waverly Sales Barn.
Market Beef weighed will then be eligible to participate in the 2022 Bremer County Fair, State Fair, and Ak-Sar-Ben.
