Marlene Mae Bibler, 90, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clarksville, Iowa under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa on Saturday, December 31st with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11. Burial will be in the Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.