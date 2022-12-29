Marlene Mae Bibler, 90, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clarksville, Iowa under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice.
Memorial services will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa on Saturday, December 31st with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11. Burial will be in the Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville.
Marlene was born October 11, 1932, to Marlin D. Keck and Alice (Clark) Keck in rural Milford, Iowa. Marlene attended school in Ft. Dodge, Estherville, and Brainerd, MN. She graduated from Linn Grove, Iowa in 1950. She then graduated March 20, 1986, from nursing school as an RN from Hawkeye Tech.
Marlene was united in marriage on June 29th, 1950, to Norman W. Bibler. They later divorced.
Marlene enjoyed flying back and forth to South Dakota, fishing and helping decorate the Dakota Country Inn in Mobridge, SD. She enjoyed vacations with family to Michigan, Florida, Ocracoke, NC and cabins in Minnesota. She was an avid sports fan, especially football and basketball, and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting the casinos and somehow always knew the lucky machines. She spent many hours crocheting blankets, hats and scarves for family and friends. Her love was baking, and no holiday was complete without her ice cream pie and sugar cookies.
Marlene is survived by her sister, Sandra Keck of Baxter, MN; her children, Lonnie (Luanne) Bibler of Waverly, IA; Barry (Helen) Bibler of Spearfish, SD; Robert (Cyndi) Bibler of Waterloo, IA; David Bibler of Clarksville, IA; Lisa (Dave) Holliday of LaCrosse, IN; Lynn (Sharlyn) Bibler of Shell Rock, IA. Also left to cherish her memory are her 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Marlene was proceeded in death by her parents Marlin D. and Alice M. Keck, brother Kenley Keck and son-in-law Richard Holliday.
