Marlowe Remley, 88, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.

Marlowe Merritt Remley was born on August 6, 1934, the son of W.L. and Emeline (Youmans) Remley in Plainfield. On January 27, 1964, he was united in marriage to Virginia (Roth) Dittmer at St. Mary Catholic Church. Marlowe worked as a carpenter and farmer.