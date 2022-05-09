Marlys D. Bahe, 88, of Sumner, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in Marlys’ name to St. John Lutheran Church, the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner, or St. Croix Hospice. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Marlys’ family, 563-578-3451. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Marlys Dorothy, daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Hamlow) Beisner was born May 7, 1933, at the family’s home, near Oran. She was baptized on June 4, 1933, by Rev. H.J. Heilemann and confirmed April 14, 1946, by Rev. H.J. Heilemann, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairbank. Marlys graduated from Oran High School in 1950 as valedictorian of her class. On January 28, 1954, she was united in marriage with Duane Bahe at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard with Marlys’ uncle, Rev. Charles Hart presiding. To this union four sons were born, Paul, Mark, Roger, and Dean. The couple farmed north of Sumner for many years, before retiring and moving to Sumner in 1992. After her retirement, Marlys remained busy babysitting and cleaning homes in the Sumner area. Marlys was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Richfield, rural Sumner for over thirty years, prior to becoming a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner in the late 1990s. She was a member of the Ladies Aid at the Church, participated in the CMH Card Marathon for many years, and enjoyed her neighborhood card clubs. Marlys enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be gardening, taking care of her animals (especially her dogs), and also enjoyed crocheting, baking (was known for her pepper nuts), and cooking.
Marlys is survived by her sons, Paul (Michelle), Mark (Crystal), Roger (Sue), all of Sumner and Dean of Waterloo; grandchildren, Victoria (Anushka Fonska) Bahe, Jonathan (Alycia) Bahe, Kimberly (Curt) Mueller, Ethan (Amy) Bahe, Christopher (Anni) Bahe, and Andrew (Annette McGaffey) Bahe; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Elijah Mueller, Theo Bahe, and Rowan Bahe; sister-in-law, Donna Boleyn of Elgin; and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane on October 20, 2007; brother-in-law, Arnold Bahe, and his wife, Betty; and brother-in-law, Ray Boleyn.