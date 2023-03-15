Marlys Jean Stoffregen, 87, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was born in Allison, June 15, 1935, daughter of John and Lydia (Heyenga) Henning. Marlys graduated from Greene High School with the Class of 1953 and married Donald Stoffregen June 7, 1959, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Waverly. She retired from Ken Miller Insurance of Waverly as an Insurance Agent.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Joan (Wayne) Miller, Edward Henning and Jeanette (William) Boyd. She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Donald; children: Todd Stoffregen of Colorado, Traci Brandt of Janesville, Tory Stoffregen of Massachusetts, and Tanya Hanks of Cedar Falls; 5 grandchildren: Johnathan, Jennifer, Chloe, Tanner, and Danielle; 5 great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Blake, Hunter, Kooper, and Aaliyah; and a brother, Johnny (Sue) Henning of Wyoming.
Marlys’ Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church with Visitation Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and an hour before the service at the church. Burial to follow at a later date at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Family for future designation and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Marlys was a committed home economist who kept a strict budget for their household. She baked, canned, sewed and was a fantastic cook who sent Don to work with lunches that made him the envy of his coworkers. Marlys was patient, caring and classy but she was also exceptionally strong as a SURVIVOR of breast, lung and spleen cancer, and occluded carotid arteries. Both faithful believers, she and Don did everything together, and began and ended everyday with “I love you”, a hug and a kiss.