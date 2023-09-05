Today

Cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.