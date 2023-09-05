Marlys Margaret Wittenburg, 91, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Marlys was born on May 31, 1932, in rural Readlyn, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Holm) Niedert. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn. She attended Fremont Township School #1, rural Readlyn. Marlys was united in marriage to Elmer Wittenburg on November 27, 1949, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Together Elmer and Marlys farmed from 1954-1976. Elmer passed away on August 8, 2017.
Marlys took pride in taking care of her lawn and her flowers. She enjoyed playing cards, embroidering, and visiting with friends and relatives. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the most precious to her.
Marlys is survived by, a son, Rick Wittenburg of Tripoli; four daughters, Roxie Schwanz of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Ranae (Les) Schult of Waseca, Minnesota; Rochelle (Jeff) Soldwisch of Waverly; and Rayla (Bryan) Tonne of Jesup; fourteen grandchildren, Melissa (Aric Halloran) Wittenburg, Sara (Jim) Vanek, Megan (Beau) Buchholz, Staci (Chris Tanaka) Wittenburg, Heidi (Soloman Gould) Schwanz, Gretchen (Alex Birkholz) Schwanz ,Derek Schwanz, Kersten Schwanz, Nicole (Jamie Nagle) Schult, Andrew Schult, Alex Soldwisch, Lexi (Drew Wirtner) Soldwisch, Krisha (Brody Vogel) Tonne, and Jaima (fiancé, Brian Sadler) Tonne; ten great grandchildren, Mason and Cameryn Davis, Rowan Wittenburg Halloran, Rhys and Arthur Vanek, Braxten, Xander and Teddy Buchholz, Jovi Tanaka and Emery Gould.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer Wittenburg, a son-in-law, Mark Schwanz, a grandson, Lance Soldwisch, her brothers, Roger Holm and Randall (Darlene and Wilma) Niedert; four brothers-in-laws, Delbert (Elda) Wittenburg, Leo (Lucinda) Wittenburg, Arlin (Viola) Wittenburg, and Glenn (Helen) Wittenburg.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Miguel Gonzalez-Feliciano officiating. Burial of Cremains will be held in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church and also for one hour prior to services on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the Readlyn First Responders and the Readlyn Garden club. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551