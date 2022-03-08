The March 11, 2022 meeting of the Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will feature Heather Marquez who will talk on learning styles and the DISC system.
In her work, she coaches individuals (and companies) who are committed to making their environment in which they work one of positive growth.
The 10:15 program will take place at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. This program is open to anyone who is interested in learning styles and the DISC system.
DISC is an acronym for the four personality styles that make up the DISC model of behavior as we know them today: Dominance (D), Influence (I), Steadiness (S), and Conscientiousness (C). The DISC model is a powerful and profoundly simple tool for understanding people. The system which is skillfully explained by Heather gives practical insights into how people respond, provides keys for understanding especially children, and explains methods for working with others.
The business meeting for NAMTA members will be held prior to the program at 9:30 am. Anyone interested in learning more about NAMTA can contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.com.