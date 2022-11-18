At the core of it, it’s a heart-warming Thanksgiving story.
But if you drill to the bottom, it is a story of a new beginning.
Here’s the gist of it: A Texas couple who moved to Waverly after finding their dream house here tied the knot at the Bremer County Courthouse on the Friday just before the Thanksgiving break.
With no witnesses on their list, Peter Folger and Joann Tompsett-LeRoy, both 53, pledged their love for each other before Magistrate Karen Thalacker on Nov 18.
It was not the first time that the two vowed to love one another ‘till death do them part. But they both hope it will be the last time.
The two had married nine years ago in a backyard ceremony in the Dallas area, where they lived, but in the overall commotion rollercoaster of that special day, May 11, 2013, they would later find out, the paperwork formalizing their union did not get finished that day.
It just so happened that the pastor who performed the ceremony passed away before they could fix the omission, but until now, one thing or another stood in the way of correcting the record. In Texas, they were considered common law spouses, so there was no urgency to make the change.
It wasn’t until their recent move to Waverly in July, which was a big leap of faith for both, that having a marriage license came to the fore.
Hence, their presence before the magistrate on Friday.
Prior to signing the marriage paperwork, Peter and Joann exchanged traditional vows, except that this time theirs had been tested by the passage of time.
Joann teared up as she repeated her portion of the vows guided by Thalacker’s clear voice.
New transplants in town, the couple did not know a soul, so this editor and a student reporter agreed to perform the witness duty when asked by the judge to step in.
The brief ceremony was emotional as befitting a wedding.
Just before the judge came in, Joann asked, half jokingly, if Peter would marry her.
“Yes,” he said with brief kiss. “I love you.”
During the ceremony, Peter was true to his word, and so was Joann.
“This ring, I give you as a symbol of my love,” Peter said, as he placed the ring that had been on Joann’s finger for some time back in its place.
After the ceremony, Joan added, wiping away tears.
“Oh, my gosh, we are married, again,” she said.
Summing up the experience, before she signed the paperwork, Thalacker echoed that feeling:
“I got goosebumps,” she said.
And while the afternoon on Friday was just a work day for both of them, with no immediate special plans for a wedding dinner, the “newlyweds” will be celebrating the wedding and Thanksgiving all in one with Peter’s mother, Bonne Doron, of Des Moines.
Prior to the ceremony, they said they bumped into each other at a gas station when Peter offered to help Joann open a gas can she had been trying to fill.
“I am smarter than a gas can,” she joked.
Listening to Joann recount the story, Peter quipped:
“When you are young, you’re scared, when you are older, you’re not,” he said of talking to strangers.
The rest, they agreed, is now history.
For the couple, there’s a well of gratitude to sip from as their new chapter of life in Waverly unfolds. They will be celebrating the blessings of a new house, a new marriage certificate (they both made sure this time all the paperwork was properly filled out) and new a tradition of cooking turkey with family.
“This is where we wanted to be,” Joann said of their adopted hometown. “We have chickens and dogs and a big yard. You look out of the window, and you see cornfields. Yesterday, I came down and I saw a bald eagle… I had never seen that before.”