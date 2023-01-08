Waverly- It was a three point barrage from the Go-Hawks and it was led by Cole Marsh and Noah Frazell.

Noah's brother, Luke Frazell, got things started with four of the seven opening points to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 7-4. Marsh started to heat up behind the arc, draining two threes in three minutes to put W-SR ahead 13-9 with two to play in the first quarter. By the end of the first, the Go-Hawks led 18-11. 