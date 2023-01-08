Waverly- It was a three point barrage from the Go-Hawks and it was led by Cole Marsh and Noah Frazell.
Noah's brother, Luke Frazell, got things started with four of the seven opening points to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 7-4. Marsh started to heat up behind the arc, draining two threes in three minutes to put W-SR ahead 13-9 with two to play in the first quarter. By the end of the first, the Go-Hawks led 18-11.
Marsh continued his hot shooting with another two threes in the first three minutes of the second quarter to put W-SR ahead 26-20. By the end of the first half, the Go-Hawks led 42-35 as Marsh and Noah combined for 25 first half points and a handful of threes.
Halfway through the third quarter, W-SR continued to hold off its rival, leading 49-41. By the end of the third quarter, the Go-Hawks led 57-48 behind 37 combined points from Marsh and the Frazell brothers.
In the fourth quarter, the usual rivalry temper flairs started to happen after a questionable call. Decorah committed an offensive foul and a coach was slapped with a technical foul that put W-SR ahead 64-51 after free throws.
Clay Draper had the play of the night in the fourth quarter. Driving towards the basket, Draper rose up and posterized the Decorah defender and a block foul was called. The Vikings challenged the call and were assessed with another technical foul and the Go-Hawks went ahead 67-51 with 4:30 to play.
W-SR finished the game off and won 79-58 behind 21 from Noah, 16 from Marsh and 10 from Luke.
The Go-Hawks have started off the new year with two gutsy wins that saw the offense click at the correct times.
"We worked really hard on the things we were struggling with," Marsh said. "There was a bunch of little things that were fixable for us. We had a rough game against CP-U. Our flow and defense weren't really good, but the last two days we've really focused on our flow and defense and I think that really showed out tonight."
The rivalry against Decorah starts young for every future Go-Hawk athlete and it brings out a competition level that otherwise wouldn't be there.
"It's just a kind of mentality," Marsh said. "Playing Decorah the last 8 years I know those guys and they know who we are and we just love to play each other.