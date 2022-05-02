Marvin LeRoy Sommerfeldt, 89, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on April 26, 2022, at his home in Readlyn.
Marvin was born on September 25, 1932, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Henry Max and Ella Helen (Abraham) Sommerfeldt. He was baptized in 1932 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and confirmed in 1945, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1951. He entered the United States Army in 1952, where he served in Panama and was honorably discharged in 1958. He was united in marriage to Karen Kathleen Aiken on April 23, 1960, at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Karen passed away on May 21, 2010.
Marvin worked for H.L. Green Dime Stores in Eau Claire, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Seattle, Washington from 1950-52; Peters Meat Production from 1954-1960; Chamberlain in Waterloo from 1960-1974; and for the Wapsie Valley School District from 1974 until his retirement in 1994.
Marvin enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles and working in his flower garden.
Marvin is survived by three sons, Kenneth Sommerfeldt of Readlyn; Timothy and Vicki (Steege) Sommerfeldt of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Paul and Suzie (Tassin) Sommerfeldt of Readlyn; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Woodcock of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Karen, sisters, Mabel, Avis and Darlene; and brothers, Elmer and LaVerne.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. The family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. During a private committal at Zion Lutheran Cemetery the Wayne Teisinger VFW Post #5661 of Readlyn will present military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes, Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551