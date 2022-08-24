Marvin Redies, (92) of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Shell Rock Senior Living in Shell Rock.

Marvin Ernest Redies was born on May 15, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Henry Fred and Wilamena “Minnie” (Wendt) Redies. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church Bremer, and on May 30, 1944, was confirmed at the same church. Marvin attended Trinity Lutheran School from 1935-1944 and Waverly High School from 1945 until he graduated in 1949. On June 19, 1949, Marvin was united in marriage to Darlys Ruth Haar at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. The couple made their home on a farm 3 miles north of Bremer, where Marvin farmed from 1949-1994 and Marvin also worked for ABS with there artificial breeding genetics department from 1980 until he retired in 1994. Marvin and Darlys later made their home at the Meadows in Shell Rock.