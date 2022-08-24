Marvin Redies, (92) of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Shell Rock Senior Living in Shell Rock.
Marvin Ernest Redies was born on May 15, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Henry Fred and Wilamena “Minnie” (Wendt) Redies. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church Bremer, and on May 30, 1944, was confirmed at the same church. Marvin attended Trinity Lutheran School from 1935-1944 and Waverly High School from 1945 until he graduated in 1949. On June 19, 1949, Marvin was united in marriage to Darlys Ruth Haar at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. The couple made their home on a farm 3 miles north of Bremer, where Marvin farmed from 1949-1994 and Marvin also worked for ABS with there artificial breeding genetics department from 1980 until he retired in 1994. Marvin and Darlys later made their home at the Meadows in Shell Rock.
Marvin was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marvin was also a member of Farm Bureau and was a Past President of the Iowa Dairy Association. In his spare time Marvin enjoyed stamp collecting and spending time with his family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Darlys Redies of Shell Rock; two sons, Tim (JoLynn) Redies of Waverly, Iowa, Kim Redies of Waverly; one daughter Kay Redies of Waverly; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, James (Karen) Redies of Browntown, WI. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wilamena.
Funeral Services will be held at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Online condolences for Marvin’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187