Marvlyn Kae Barber, 68, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, at home due to natural causes.

Marvlyn was born on August 27, 1954, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Deloris Ann (Miller) and Marvin Dean Wickwire. She was baptized and later confirmed in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Marvlyn graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972 and earned her Child Development Associate (CDA) Certificate from DMACC in 2000. While in high school and working at the Villager in Waverly, Marvlyn met the love of her life, Allen Barber. The couple was united in marriage on March 9, 1974, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marvlyn loved her career as a Preschool Education Associate for North Iowa Community Action Organization (Head Start) from 1998 – 2007 and then the Clarksville Community School District from 2007 until her retirement in 2019.