Mary Ann Aaroen, formerly of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Hilda (Nolting) Engelbrecht.
Mary Ann was a resident of Beaver Dam since 1960. She was a 1948 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a degree in early childhood education. Mary Ann taught school in Ames, Iowa, Boehlingen, Germany, and Madison, Wisconsin. She then taught pre-school for 26-years at the Grace Presbyterian Preschool in Beaver Dam, before retiring in 1997. She also worked with the Beaver Dam School District as a summer school teacher, and at Evenson’s Hallmark Store in Beaver Dam. Mary Ann was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served on the Parish Education, Congregational Health, Building and Befrienders committees. She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority, and served as a volunteer at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for many years.
Mary Ann is survived by her three children: Ann (Todd) Sobrilsky, of Brookfield, Wisconsin; Mark (Marcy} Aaroen, of Johnson City, Tennessee; and Joan (Kevin} Hernke, of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, A.J., Nick (Nicole Putra) and Carly (Brandon Hilby) Sobrilsky, Andrew (Hannah), Jacob and Gabriel Aaroen, and Madeline and Luke Hernke; her great grandson, Jonah Aaroen; her sisters-in-law, Judy Engelbrecht, of Waverly, Iowa, Marlene (Rev. Carl) Peters, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Marion (Earl) Mylrea, of Madison, Wisconsin; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert and William Engelbrecht, and her sister-in-law,Alice (Engelbrecht) Hirsch.
A service to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The place and lime will be determined at a later date. Burial will be at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, to First Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Waverly, Iowa.