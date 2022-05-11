Mary Anne Dandy, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Mary Anne was born on March 22, 1933, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Marion (Hopkins) Duncan. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1951 and then attended the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Mary Anne was united in marriage to Don Dandy on September 13, 1953, in Mason City. They moved to Oelwein and then to Waverly in 1957 where they raised their family.
Mary Anne was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly and the Hospital Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her husband, family, and friends, and especially enjoyed taking trips to the Kansas City area to visit her daughters and their families. Mary Anne also loved to play bridge, golf, entertain and travel and was in a bowling league for many years. Don and Mary Anne enjoyed their second homes in Okoboji, Iowa and later Bradenton, Florida in the winter months; but Waverly was always their main home.
Mary Anne is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Blaine) Faber of Lenexa, Kansas and Lynn Taylor of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don Dandy, and an infant daughter, Linda Kay, who died shortly after birth.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. The family will greet family and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Redeemer Lutheran Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family 319-352-1187