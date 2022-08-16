Mary Daroline Buehner, 97, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of rural Readlyn, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center.
According to her wishes, Mary’s body has been cremated and private graveside services will be held at a later date at Gresham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gresham Cemetery Association and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379