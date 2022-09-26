Mary Jane Brandes, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on her 92nd birthday, September 22, 2022, at Meth-Wick Community.

Mary Jane was born September 22, 1930, to Leo and Dorothy (Dana) Gogg, in Charles City, Iowa. She grew up in northeast Iowa and graduated from Waverly High School before earning her teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1950. In June 1952, Mary Jane married the love of her life, James Conrad Brandes, in Waverly, Iowa. They moved to Iowa City while Jim attended dental school at the University of Iowa, and there they welcomed their first son, Matthew. Following Jim’s graduation, the family moved to Cedar Rapids, where Jim established his dental practice, and their son Michael was born.