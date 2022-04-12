Mary Lynn (Vossberg) Cain, age 73, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Mary Lynn was born on September 3, 1948, in Waverly, Iowa to Robert and Faye (Renning) Vossberg. Mary Lynn attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School, graduating in 1966. After attending the University of Iowa, she enrolled at Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, graduating on May 15, 1970. After graduation from nursing school, she worked in the NICU (the first in the State) at Iowa Methodist Hospital in downtown Des Moines. Mary Lynn moved back to Shell Rock and worked as a nurse at the Waverly Municipal Hospital. Mary Lynn married Jack Cain on May 25, 1974, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. After many years working at Waverly, she took a job with Iowa Sunderbruch Corporation in utilization review until the company downsized and eliminated her job. She then became a traveling health care nurse and realized she had a passion for giving exceptional care to her patients whom she considered family. She retired in 2014, after 44 years of nursing.
Mary Lynn and her husband, Jack, enjoyed hockey and were season tickets holders for the Waterloo Black Hawks for 18 years. They also enjoyed traveling to away games with their friends, which took them all over the country. She loved her cats, was an avid reader, crocheted beautiful things and was an excellent seamstress. She even made her oldest daughter’s wedding dress along with all the bridesmaid’s dresses.
Left to mourn her loss are her husband, Jack Cain of Shell Rock; two daughters, Jennifer (Kent) Nichols of Shell Rock and Emily (Troy) Drew of Shell Rock; a sister-in-law, Connie (Bob) Christiansen of Shell Rock; grandchildren Samantha (Luke) Kramer and Andrew (Brooke Fitzpatrick) Nichols; two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Max Kramer and a great-granddaughter due in August; mother, Faye Vossberg of Shell Rock; sister, Bonnie (Douglas) Smalley of Clive, Iowa; two brothers, Michael (Karen) Vossberg of Bowling Green, Virginia and Dave (Sandy) Vossberg of Shell Rock. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Vossberg, her daughter, Karla Renae who died shortly after birth, her father-in-law, Chuck Cain, and mother-in-law, Winnie Cain.
Mary Lynn has been cremated and memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell, Rock. Family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Mary Lynn’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.