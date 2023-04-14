A Mason City woman was sentenced April 10, 2023, to more than 7 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Kari Ann Peters, 36, from Mason City, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 31, 2023, guilty plea to distribution of methamphetamine.
In a plea agreement, Peters admitted to distributing methamphetamine around the Mason City, Iowa area.
Peters was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Peters was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Peters is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.