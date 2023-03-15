“In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to be beautiful.”
Teri Negan does not remember where she found this saying some years ago, but it spoke to her. So much so, that she had it inscribed on one of the walls in her business, The Wash House Salon & Spa in Waverly.
In her career as a hairdresser and a business owner, Teri has dedicated her life to creating the outer beauty that would match the beauty inside of her clients’ souls.
Now she is applying the same to the historic building where her salon is located at 409 W Bremer Ave.
She is sprucing up the facade of her building, revealing some of the original widows that were covered by prior renovations.
What prompted the renovation was an act of nature. The wind ripped the awning off her building last summer, which she saw as an opportunity to refresh the front and match the exterior to the work she and her husband, Steve, had done on the interior of the building since 2008. A small grant from the Waverly Chamber of Commerce for façade renovations helped.
When she purchased the building that year, she loved the fact that it was at a prominent corner in town, and across the street from the Historical Museum. The 500-year flood that struck Waverly in June of 2008 spared the building and allowed the Negans to start renovating the interior.
The building had been used as a chiropractor’s office and inside was segmented into small rooms, the ceilings were low and the walls were covered with drywall.
Eventually, after a lot of sweat equity investment from Steve and the couple’s son, Clayton, who now run their own business called Negan Drywall, the original high ceilings were revealed and so was the brick that had been hidden behind the drywall. The partitions were torn down and the space is now one big area where five chairs are placed in front of big mirrors.
This is the inviting space that customers walk into when they are ready for highlights, a haircut, color or a beard trim.
The Wash House Salon and Spa is the only Aveda concept salon in town.
Teri, who is the daughter of Wayne and Nita Albers, of Waverly, and a 1991 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, has a lot to show for the years she has invested in the salon.
Working alongside her is her daughter, Jordyn and her long-time friend and colleague Rose Phillips. Most recently, Sarah McAhren has joined the team as an aesthetician.
“Our customers get to enjoy what we offer,” Teri said. “Over the years, they become like friends, you are in parts of their lives. We want to make them feel good. What I am most excited about in this is that the outside will be matching the inside. And getting that extra light from the windows that will be revealed will be good, too.”