Liz Mathis, an Iowa State Senator who is running for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, kicked off Martin Luther King Week meeting with Waverly constituents, Sunday, Jan. 16.
Mathis attended a meet and greet hosted by Edie and Fred Waldstein and discussed keeping talent in Iowa, supporting Iowa’s farmers and the importance of access to quality and affordable healthcare in rural communities.
Having held teaching positions at Wartburg College and hosting an Outfly celebration at her home, Mathis stopped in for Scholarship Day at the college and met with students, including Addyson Kaune, featured in the photo with Senator Mathis.
“I rounded out the day by knocking on doors and meeting some really great people in Waverly,” said Liz Mathis. “I enjoyed getting to know faculty and students at Wartburg while I taught there and covering stories about Waverly, as an anchor at KWWL-TV for years.
With the Cedar River flowing through this beautiful college town and all the restaurants and shops in its downtown, I’ve always felt Waverly was a hidden gem in northeast Iowa. Your community is positioned to bring the talent pool needed to support your growing business and industrial sectors. We need to develop sound policy to tackle this unprecedented worker shortage head on, so we can retain and grow Iowa’s workforce so communities like Waverly can continue to thrive.”
Mathis spent Martin Luther King Day in Cedar Falls for a day of service, volunteering at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s MLK Pack the Dome Event, packaging food for the organization’s backpack program which serves nearly 4,000 children throughout 145 northeast Iowa schools each month.