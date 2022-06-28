Matthew Chestnut, 46, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence in Waverly.
Matthew Robert Chestnut was born on March 21, 1976, the son of Robert and Vivian (Kluiter) Chestnut in Waterloo, Iowa. He attended school in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell High School in 1995. Matt was employed in food services most of his life which included Applebee’s. On May 8, 2004, he was united in marriage to Carly White at the church in Bremer, Iowa.
Matt enjoyed bowling, fishing, listening to music, playing video games and most especially laughing and having a good time.
Survivors are his son, Colin Chestnut of Waverly; two stepdaughters, Jesteny Pascual of Aurora, Colorado and Shelena Pascual of Nashua; grandson, Aiden Blomquist; his mother, Vivian Chestnut of Waverly; brother, David Chestnut of Allison and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chestnut.
Matt has been cremated and the family will greet family and friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a time of Sharing Memories at 6:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm on Thursday at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly for family and friends to attend. Memorials may be directed to the Chestnut family for a later designation in Matt’s name and online condolences for Matt can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
