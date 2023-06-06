Kolbliska Family Trust, William R Kobliska COTR and Ruth A Kobliska COTR to William R Kobliska and Ruth A Kobliska, quit claim deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Unit: 2, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Oren Phipps EST and Barbara J Beach EX to Steven Leonard, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 24, $17.00, $220.00, $138,000.00.
Michael J Hamann and Attorney Jon Hamann to Phillip Paladino and Juliann Paladino, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WOODRING ESTATES CONDOMINIUMS Block: 5 Unit: 14, $22.00, $322.40, $202,000.00.
WAVTOWN Properties LLC to Black River Bells LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY SOUTHGATE PLAT 1 Lot: 1, $17.00, $1,039.20, $650,000.00.
SEC Development Group INC to Brent Buls and Laura Buls, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER SCHUMACHER 3RD ADDITION PHASE II Lot: 38, $17.00, $95.20, $60,000.00.
Mary Deutmeyer to Shane Seegers and Lindsey Seegers, warranty/court officer deed, W60FT SUB DENVER Lot: 12 SW SW 24-91-13, $17.00, $263.20, $164,900.00.
Susan I Tiedt to David A Tiedt, quit claim deed, SE SW 36-93-11 Parcel: D, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jeffrey J Gruber ro Jennifer L Jurgensen and Jennifer L Gruber, warranty/court officer deed, SUB KOERTH'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 8 SE SE 23-93-11 and SUB KOERTH'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 31 SE SE 23-93-11, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Timothy Gene Jenner EST and Amy J Camarata EX to Lisa M Jenner, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 29-91-13 and SE NW 29-91-13 Parcel: F, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Darlene M Kluiter to Macy A Janssen, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY KNIEFS ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 1, $17.00, $300.80, $188,500.00.
Jennifer L Jugensen to KIME Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SUB KOERTH'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 8 SE SE 23-93-11 and SUB KOERTH'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 31 SE SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $72.80, $46,000.00.
Norman Le Fink and Norman Fink to Daniel Shere, Dianne Howe and Emily Stensland, quit claim deed, AP N148.77FT S343.77FT Lot: 19 SE 35-91-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
D & L Huber Farm LLC to Iowa Department of Transportation, warranty/court officer deed, SW 26-91-14 and NW 26-91-14, $22.00, $296.80, $185,640.00.
Virgil L Pries and Lois M Pries to Virgil L Pries REVTR and Lois M Pries REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 SW 36-92-13, SE SW 36-92-13 and SW SE 36-92-13, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Advanced Building & Design INC to Roger Zekoff, warranty/court officer deed, PRAIRIE VIEW CONDOMINIUMS Block: 150, $$17.00, $527.20, $330,000.00.
James A Niles and Myrna S Niles to Darian S Niles, warranty/court officer deed, AP LOT 7 SUMNER GERSON DE'S 2ND ADDITION Lot: 1 24-93-11, $12.00, $199.20, $125,000.00.
SLG LLC to David S Deets and Monica S Deets, warranty/court officer deed, ARROWHEAD RIDGE SUBDIVISION PLAT 3 Lot: 58 and ARROWHEAD RIDGE SUBDIVISION PLAT 3 Lot: 59, $17.00, $279.20, $175,000.00.
David S Deets and Monica S Deets to AJRE LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY COPPER RIDGE 3RD ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $101.60, $64,000.00.
Bremer County Fair Association to Bremer County, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 6-91-13 Parcel: I, $0.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Sheryl M McDonald to Darlene Kluiter, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY Ill CONDO Unit: 307, $17.00, $199.20, $124,900.00.
Richard Burns, Rhonda Burns, Richard J Burns and Rhonda L Burns to Richard J Burns, quit claim deed, SE SE 31-91-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Freedom MTG CORP and Attorney Xome Realty Services to Tierney Ventures LLC, other-deed, DENVER CLAUSING'S ADDITION (DENVER) Lot: 1 Block: 5, $22.00, $280.00, $175,100.00.
Steege Investments LLC to Aubri Nichole Westlake and Nicholas Glenn Heitmann, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JUHL'S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 3, $17.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
Alexander McDaniel to Dean Cockerham and Rebecca Cockham, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY EAST WAVERLY ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 5, WAVERLY EAST WAVERLY ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 5 and WAVERLY EAST WAVERLY ADDITION Lot: 9 Block: 5, $17.00, $325.60, $204,000.00.
Robert C Emmert and Deann E Emmert to Scott C Folkers and Dana J Folkers, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY REPLAT CENTENNIAL OAKS ESTATES ADD Lot: 9 and WAVERLY REPLAT CENTENNIAL OAKS ESTATES ADD Lot: 8 Parcel P, $17.00, $608.80, $381,000.00.
Lonnie Upton and Emily Upton to Lyle J Guetzlaff and Shannon M Guetzlaff, warranty/court officer deed, SHELBY RIDGE SUBDIVISION Lot: 16, $12.00, $735.20, $460,000.00.
Ross E Ager, Cynthia A Ager and Attorney Ross E Ager to Amee Flemming, quit claim deed, FREDERIKA Lot: 1 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Ross E Ager, Cynthia A Ager and Attorney Ross E Ager to Ashley A Christensen and Marvin W Christensen, quit claim deed, FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 20 Parcel: K, FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 20 Parcel: K and FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 20 Parcel: K, $17.00, $0.00, $1.00.
William L Waltmann and Carol A Waltmann to Christine D Bloem, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 1, $17.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Brian D Boevers and Sheryl L Boevers to Nicole Kramer, quit claim deed, WAVERLY JADESTONE ADDITION Lot: 34, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brian D Boevers REVTR, Sheryl L Boevers REVTR, Brian D Boevers TR and Sheryl L Boevers TR, Dana Hammond, quit claim deed, NW SW 25-92-12, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Nisland Asset Investment LLC to Elysa G Hampton, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 SUMNER WESCOTT HEIRS ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 6, SUMNER WESCOTT'S ADDITION Lot: 2 and SUMNER WESCOTT'S ADDITION Lot: 3, $17.00, $130.40, $82,000.00.
Verlaine Knoploh and Verlaine D Knoploh to Verlaine Knoploh REVTR and Verlaine D Knoploh TR, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 14-92-11, NW 14-92-11, SW 24-92-11 and NW 25-92-11, $32.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Seth R Ameling and Alice Ameling to Vanessa Gene Johnson and Hunter David Hitchcok, warranty/court officer deed, S1 ROD SUMNER CARPENTER'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 29, SUMNER CARPENTER'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 29, and SUMNER CARPENTER'S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 29, $17.00, $287.20, $179,900.00.
SLG LLC to Jarad Askren and Kristin Askred, warranty/court officer deed, ARROWHEAD RIDGE SUBDIVISION PLAT 3 Lot: 55, $17.00, $199.20, $125,000.00.
Christine D Bloem and Christine D Larson to Jana Hunt and Charles Hunt, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 W1/2 WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 23 and N1/2 WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 23, $17.00, $221.60, $139,000.00.
Melissa R Stange, Chad Stange and Melissa R Darrah to Brian P Sadler and Laima R Tonne, warranty/court officer deed, EX N66FT SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block: 15 and EX N66FT SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 3 Block: 15, $17.00, $168.80, $106,000.00.
Norma I Walther Trust and James N Walther TR to Larchdale Farm LLC, quit claim deed, S3/4 SE 24-92-14, NE 25-92-14 and N1/2 SE 25-92-14, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Erna Diers to Jeremy Brown, quit claim deed, NW NE10-91-11 Parcel: C, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Panther Builders LLC to Seth Reid and Ashley Reid, other-deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 48, $12.00, $823.20, $515,000.00.
Robert Zeng and Ruoyin Zhang to Tyler N Tuttle and Celeste M Tuttle, warranty/court officer deed, REPLAT WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS ESTATES Lot: 17, $17.00, $520.00, $325,500.00.
Brenda L Johnson to Scott W Johnson and Mandi J Johnson, quit claim deed, NE SW NW91-13, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Roger N Zekoff to Zach Woolley and Mariyah Woolley, warranty/court officer deed, MAPLE ACRES ESTATES Lot: 7 and TRACT G MAPLE ACRES ESTATES NW 26-91-13 Parcel: U, $17.00, $775.20, $485,000.00.