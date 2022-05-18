I have a coffee cup on my desk. It simply says “Congratulations,” the word surrounded by confetti and streamers. When I received it as a graduation gift from a high school teacher 34 years ago, it had some candy in it as well. By the time I got to my dorm room that fall it was a place for pencils and pens since I didn’t drink coffee. Over the years, it got put away, then came back again to hold rubber bands, then pencils and pens again, and then candy again. I don’t believe I’ve ever used it for coffee.
Some gifts are tokens of relationship. We simply share in the joy (or sorrow) of the occasion by our gifts. But the best gifts go beyond with careful consideration, matching the receiver’s needs, lifestyle, passions and tastes. We usually use such gifts immediately and as intended. But sometimes we figure out what to do with a gift after we receive it, and it turns out much differently than seemed obvious at the giving.
God’s gifts to us are much more extensive than those we receive at Christmas or graduation, but they follow a similar rule. Some are necessities like food, water, shelter and other life basics. We are blessed with things like sunshine, family, safety or political freedom. And the most important gift of all is the gift of Jesus Christ and the life he promises.
But there are other gifts that God gives to some and not others, particular to our lives. Sometimes we have difficulty figuring out the purpose of a gift, like the gadget you received for your birthday that took three days to open and three weeks to figure out. Maybe you still struggle with how to express your love of painting, your skill at woodworking or your ability to make people laugh, but they are still gifts from God. Others seem to get it right away—become great veterinarians, math teachers or auto mechanics and spend a lifetime using their gifts.
The scriptures make two things clear about gifts. First, we all have them. We may not always recognize them, but everyone is gifted in some way. Second, it is God’s intention that we use the gifts we’re given. Mark Twain once quipped that the person who DOES not read good books is no better off than the person who CAN not read good books. A coffee mug on a shelf does no good. A beautiful singing voice is beautiful when it is singing. A strong back and shoulders aren’t for viewing in a mirror.
Purpose is a tricky thing. Not every coffee mug holds coffee. Seeking purpose, however, is an important part of receiving a gift. Give a new car to a teenager with nowhere to go and that teenager will find someplace to go. But what if God has given you a gift of generosity, hospitality or empathy? What do you do when you don’t know what to do?
A place we might begin is Christ’s instruction to love our neighbors. If it is difficult to identify a purpose for God’s gift in our own lives, perhaps the purpose lies in the life of the person next door, down the street, or half a world away. Maybe I have the mug so that I can invite someone to share coffee with me—and in the process receive another gift of a new friend. Love God; love one another. Use God’s gifts.
The Rev. Corey Smith is the pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.