Waverly’s Mayor Adam Hoffman is eyeing another elected office, that of the county treasurer.
Longtime treasurer Sue Shonka is retiring at the end of the year, her office confirmed.
Hoffman said he visited with Shonka recently to learn about the nature of the job and after reflecting on it over the weekend, talking to fellow Republicans during Monday night’s caucuses and consulting with his wife, posted on his social media that he had decided to seek the office.
He said he is working on gathering nominating signatures for the June 7 primary, and filing the paperwork by the March 25 deadline.
Having just won re-election in November to a second mayoral term, Hoffman said if his run for treasurer is successful, there would be another year left on his clock as Waverly mayor. The remainder of his term at City Hall will have to be filled by appointment or a special election.
“I reviewed the position and came to the conclusion that I would have no problem after working with financials in the funeral home,” said Hoffman, who is a pre-planner for a funeral home in Grundy Center.
In making the announcement public, Hoffman said he “didn’t want to overshadow” Shonka’s retirement announcement.
He said that even though the position has a party affiliation on the ballot, he views it as “non political.”
He said that it had been pointed out to him that Iowa code allows a person to serve in two capacities in local government as long as it is not at the same level.
But, he noted, if elected treasurer, he plans to step down as mayor. Otherwise, he foresees seeking a third term in 2023.
“I plan to give this job my undivided attention,” he told Waverly Newspapers in a telephone interview Wednesday.
He said if elected, this will be a “bigger opportunity to serve more people at the county level.”
He added that the treasurer’s office runs like a “well oiled machine,” and noted that when a new treasurer comes in, sometimes office workers worry if the newly elected treasurer “can clean house and start fresh.”
“I don’t foresee that being something that needs to happen,” he said. “They do their jobs efficiently. There may be things to improve on, but I wouldn’t know that until I work with them. It’s a one-sided story being on one side of the counter.”