Communication, collaboration, and cooperation. To me, this is what civic leadership is about. The Three C’s of Success.
Yes, that thing I mentioned two years ago and often since then. One utilizes these Three C’s by engaging with the community by stepping out of their own personal comfort zone and meeting the public more than halfway.
It isn’t just being visible. It is being approachable. You must make yourself accessible with intent, meaning that you must be willing to interact with the public on their turf when they want to (within reason).
How does one make themselves accessible with intent? By providing opportunities through being involved in the community and being available in-person as often as possible. I do this by being involved in organizations like the Waverly Lions Club and Kiwanis Club as well as being an active member of our church. I support our Waverly-Shell Rock student athletes and performers by attending their events and cheering them on and celebrating their victories and humbly accepting defeat with them and the other spectators.
I have yet to attend a school event, organization meeting, church function, or other community activity where I haven’t been asked a question related to city business. This is not a problem for me because of two reasons.
First, it proves that I am approachable. No matter who it is and what they wish to discuss with me, they know I am willing to listen and have a dialogue with dignity and respect.
Secondly, it proves that they trust I will engage in a straightforward conversation where their concerns will be heard and taken into sincere consideration. Most concerns brought to me are ones that I can easily address by simply directing the person to the proper person for further engagement. Allowing the person with the responsibility to handle the matter take it on rather than attempting to micromanage is key.
Recently, there have been a few people that felt it was necessary to tell me to my face that two years ago they didn’t vote for me because they had concerns about my ability to lead our community with dignity and respect. One of these people stated that they appreciated that the gavel in the City Council Chambers has only been used to call the meeting to order and to mark the closing of the meetings.
Several people have also commented how the times when the public has engaged with the City Council and city staff during the City Council meetings that the decorum was maintained in a positive light, even when discussions were not necessarily pleasant.
The 21st century is most certainly a time of changes. Society engages in social interactions where in-person engagement is becoming waned in trade for virtual interactions. Many people would rather have a phone call, text message, email, message through a social media platform or even an open dialogue in a public forum on social media.
In my career, when someone call/texts/emails/messages me to conduct business it is an expectation not only of my employer, but also the client that I either answer/respond immediately or respond within a reasonable period. This carries forward to the mayor’s expectations as well.
Since I took office on Jan. 2, 2020, I have only received two voicemails on the landline phone system in my office at City Hall, which came in within the first couple days of being seated. You may think people aren’t engaging with me, which would be far from factual.
People engage with me through phone calls to my cell phone, which city staff has been advised to provide instead of forwarding calls to my office voicemail. This number is also openly published on the city’s website, my business cards, and my Facebook page. It is the same number my wife, children and others use to contact me.
I receive my city emails on my cell phone and receive a distinguished audible alert when one is received on that account so I can respond in a timely fashion. My Facebook page is available for people to visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
What does this all mean? It means I take the role of mayor with me everywhere I go and I take it seriously. When you choose to engage with me, it is my goal to meet you halfway, or more. I’d rather put forth the extra effort to meet you at your house or office, rather than make you drive to meet me. When I choose to engage I do so by pushing information out in a proactive manner, so you don’t have to search for it.
Every day when there is a meeting of the City Council, you can rest assured that I have shared the agenda and the link to the YouTube feed/recording on my Facebook page. I can see the insights of how many people actually visit the links I share and am quite amazed at how many people use them. The sharing of this information bolsters transparency.
I also partake in joining Matt and Taylor on KWAY’s “The Breakfast Club” to give an overview of the agenda and other items of interest. The staff of this newspaper will confirm that I am always willing to respond to their inquiries in a timely fashion. I have been accessible at nearly all times during my term for anyone to reach out to me to allow them to communicate, collaborate and cooperate for the betterment of our community.
I humbly ask for your early vote at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office today, Friday or on Monday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or on Election Day (Nov. 2) at your designated polling location between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. I sincerely thank you for your continued support and I look forward to continuing to serve our community with the dignity and respect I promised you, and have delivered in this first term as your mayor.